Thomas G. Jackson Sells 2,756 Shares of Knowles Corp (KN) Stock

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) VP Thomas G. Jackson sold 2,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $50,241.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,966.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of KN stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,778. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90. Knowles Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.86 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. equities analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Knowles from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 272,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 28,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 224,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 29,567 shares in the last quarter.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices.

