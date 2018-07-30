THL Credit (TCRD) & Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Head-To-Head Review

THL Credit (NASDAQ: TCRD) and Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.0% of THL Credit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Gladstone Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of THL Credit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Gladstone Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for THL Credit and Gladstone Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THL Credit 0 4 0 0 2.00 Gladstone Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67

THL Credit presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.06%. Gladstone Investment has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.49%. Given THL Credit’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe THL Credit is more favorable than Gladstone Investment.

Risk & Volatility

THL Credit has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Investment has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares THL Credit and Gladstone Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THL Credit $78.77 million 3.26 -$7.90 million $1.21 6.50 Gladstone Investment $58.35 million 6.60 $60.68 million $0.82 14.30

Gladstone Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than THL Credit. THL Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gladstone Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares THL Credit and Gladstone Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THL Credit -9.01% 10.84% 5.92% Gladstone Investment 104.00% 7.64% 4.61%

Dividends

THL Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Gladstone Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. THL Credit pays out 89.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Investment pays out 97.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. THL Credit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

THL Credit beats Gladstone Investment on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The Company is a direct lender to lower middle-market companies and invests primarily in directly originated first lien senior secured loans, including unitranche investments. In certain instances, it also makes second lien secured loans and subordinated, or mezzanine, debt investments, which may include an associated equity component, such as warrants, preferred stock or similar securities, and direct equity investments. Its first lien senior secured loans may be structured as traditional first lien senior secured loans or as unitranche loans. The Company’s investment activities are managed by THL Credit Advisors LLC.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.

