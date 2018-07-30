Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $259.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Thermo Fisher ended the second quarter on a promising note. We are encouraged by the company’s solid international performance on strong growth in China. Thermo Fisher also saw strength in all end markets categorized either by customer type or geography. Also, a series of product launches along with major progress in precision medicine initiatives aided the company’s performance. Moreover, the Patheon buyout has been substantially adding an impetus to the company’s value proposition for biopharma customers. Also, Thermo Fisher’s initiative to buy Gatan in order to boost electron microscopy suite buoys optimism. The company has outperformed its industry in the past year. On the flip side, in the reported quarter, Thermo Fisher’s business segments were impacted by unfavorable business mix. Also, competitive headwinds and rising operating costs continue to pose a threat.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TMO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific traded down $1.07, hitting $230.03, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 34,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $170.07 and a 12-month high of $234.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.43, for a total value of $44,172.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,879.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.71, for a total transaction of $10,885,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,243,680.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,706 shares of company stock worth $21,125,673 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 10,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the first quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

