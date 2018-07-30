Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,582,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,075,294,000 after purchasing an additional 475,267 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,198,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $660,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,144,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,830,000 after purchasing an additional 49,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,011,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,343,000 after purchasing an additional 30,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,214,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,839,000 after purchasing an additional 111,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.71, for a total value of $10,885,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,243,680.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.43, for a total value of $44,172.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,879.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 97,706 shares of company stock valued at $21,125,673. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific opened at $231.10 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.07 and a 52-week high of $234.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.