TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) PT Set at $26.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) has been given a $26.00 price target by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 352.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD traded down $0.34, hitting $5.74, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 111,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,930. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.38.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 483.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.77%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 33,787.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,166 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.