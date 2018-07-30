Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,975 Shares of Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 56.3% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,644,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,317,000 after buying an additional 952,138 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 13.0% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 45.2% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $118.38 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $108.17 and a twelve month high of $141.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP John R. Mcpherson sold 21,446 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $2,699,622.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,916,546.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 4,109 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $534,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,569 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,001 shares of company stock worth $6,278,803. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Stephens set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.75.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

