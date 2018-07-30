Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Mylan NV (MYL)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mylan were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 287.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 573.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 90,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 76,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYL opened at $36.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Mylan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $41.00 price target on Mylan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.52.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

