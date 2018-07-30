Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.37 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 1.4% during the second quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 3.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $323,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AutoZone by 28.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,703,000 after acquiring an additional 32,390 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target (down from $875.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $491.13 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $670.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $735.48.

Shares of AutoZone opened at $699.78 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.29 and a fifty-two week high of $797.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $13.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.89% and a net margin of 12.27%. AutoZone’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.44 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 49.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.54, for a total value of $505,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

