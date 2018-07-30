TeslaCoilCoin Price Tops $2.28 on Top Exchanges (TESLA)

TeslaCoilCoin (CURRENCY:TESLA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One TeslaCoilCoin token can now be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00027999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TeslaCoilCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $4,257.00 worth of TeslaCoilCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TeslaCoilCoin has traded up 30% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003575 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000436 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00392516 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00031054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00162818 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013935 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TeslaCoilCoin Token Profile

TeslaCoilCoin was first traded on December 8th, 2015. TeslaCoilCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. TeslaCoilCoin’s official website is teslacoilcoin.org

TeslaCoilCoin Token Trading

TeslaCoilCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TeslaCoilCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TeslaCoilCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TeslaCoilCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

