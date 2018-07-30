TESARO Inc (TSRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.66 Per Share

Analysts expect that TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) will post ($2.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for TESARO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.88). TESARO reported earnings per share of ($2.82) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TESARO will report full-year earnings of ($10.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.73) to ($9.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($7.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.26) to ($6.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TESARO.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.56) by ($0.42). TESARO had a negative return on equity of 177.92% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. The firm had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. TESARO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1520.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut TESARO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TESARO from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of TESARO in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of TESARO in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TESARO to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.20.

In other TESARO news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $307,891.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSRO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TESARO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TESARO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TESARO by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TESARO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TESARO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of TESARO traded down $0.62, reaching $34.50, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 40,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,587. TESARO has a 12-month low of $34.54 and a 12-month high of $136.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.21.

About TESARO

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

