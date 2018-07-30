TerraForm Power Inc (TERP) Short Interest Update

TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ:TERP) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,410 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the June 29th total of 2,551,085 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 738,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

TERP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TerraForm Power in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TerraForm Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

Get TerraForm Power alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In bought 60,975,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $649,999,991.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in TerraForm Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TerraForm Power by 314.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TerraForm Power during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TerraForm Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TerraForm Power during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TerraForm Power opened at $9.97 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.01. TerraForm Power has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The solar energy provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.30 million. TerraForm Power had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. equities analysts expect that TerraForm Power will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About TerraForm Power

TerraForm Power, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TerraForm Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraForm Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.