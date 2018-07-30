Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.9% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 99.6% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 112.1% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $203,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $203,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $88.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.93%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Medtronic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.58.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

