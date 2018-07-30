Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 778 Shares of American Tower Corp (AMT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,673,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,928,000 after acquiring an additional 237,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 50.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,318,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 12.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,595,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,610,000 after acquiring an additional 402,859 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,269,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,845,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,160,000 after acquiring an additional 164,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $6,090,669.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 223,227 shares in the company, valued at $31,010,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 131,529 shares of company stock valued at $18,287,354 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Tower opened at $144.38 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $130.37 and a 1 year high of $155.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

