Teladoc (TDOC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Teladoc has set its Q2 guidance at ($0.37-0.35) EPS and its FY18 guidance at ($1.41-1.36) EPS.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $89.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.77 million. Teladoc had a negative net margin of 41.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect Teladoc to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TDOC stock opened at $63.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Teladoc has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $71.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teladoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teladoc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.74.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $1,558,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,844.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,752,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 316,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,540. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

