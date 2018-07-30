Teladoc (TDOC) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Teladoc earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the health services provider an impact score of 46.0091731561983 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE TDOC opened at $63.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Teladoc has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $71.30.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $89.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.77 million. Teladoc had a negative return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. research analysts forecast that Teladoc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Teladoc from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teladoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Teladoc from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. MED increased their target price on Teladoc to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Teladoc from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.74.

In other Teladoc news, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 91,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $5,996,180.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $1,223,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,128,483.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,540 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

