Teck Resources (TECK) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.06

Media stories about Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Teck Resources earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.5309859125647 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $25.93 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. MKM Partners set a $35.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

