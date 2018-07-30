Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Acquires 4,550 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “$37.66” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.32.

In other news, CEO Ian C. Read sold 132,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $4,764,555.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 683,669 shares of company stock worth $25,335,295. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

