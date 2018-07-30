Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $111,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 630.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 199.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 175.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,230. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.01 and a 1 year high of $136.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a $0.6299 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

