Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 5.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

MIC stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,183. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $76.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.35. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $501.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.10 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIC. ValuEngine cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 61,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $2,535,206.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Infrastructure Manag Macquarie acquired 415,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.77 per share, with a total value of $15,709,525.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,212,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,655,303.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,313,020 shares of company stock valued at $172,340,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

