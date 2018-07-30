T. Rowe Price Group Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share (TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. William Blair also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group opened at $119.01 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $81.61 and a 1-year high of $127.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

T. Rowe Price Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Edward A. Wiese sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 132,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,362,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $612,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,746,220. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 23,361.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 179,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 178,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

