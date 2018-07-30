Synthomer (SYNT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Numis Securities

Synthomer (LON:SYNT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 650 ($8.60) to GBX 550 ($7.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 565 ($7.48) to GBX 630 ($8.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 531.50 ($7.04).

Shares of Synthomer opened at GBX 526 ($6.96) on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 452.51 ($5.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 517.50 ($6.85).

In other Synthomer news, insider Steve Bennett sold 77,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.55), for a total transaction of £386,080.20 ($511,026.08).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemical company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers adhesives for use in labels, graphics, specialty tapes, caulks and sealants, wet glues, protective films, packaging, and other applications; and high solid lattices for foamed footwear and bedding products.

