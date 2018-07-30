Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.33

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 11422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $166.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,081.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.69%. equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 126,941 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 82,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 173,821 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $4,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive or HR+, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative or HER2-, and breast cancer; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.