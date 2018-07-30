Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.33

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 11422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.
The firm has a market cap of $166.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.27.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 126,941 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 82,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 173,821 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $4,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive or HR+, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative or HER2-, and breast cancer; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.
