Synchrony Financial (SYF) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SYF. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.35.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial opened at $29.92 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 13.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $74,546.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 17.0% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 34,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Trust Co increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.