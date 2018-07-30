Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Given Buy Rating at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SYKE. BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Sykes Enterprises opened at $28.99 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $414.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.