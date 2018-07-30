Switch (SWCH) and FunctionX (FNCX) Financial Comparison

Switch (NYSE: SWCH) and FunctionX (OTCMKTS:FNCX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Switch and FunctionX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch N/A N/A N/A FunctionX N/A N/A N/A

14.1% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Switch shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of FunctionX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Switch and FunctionX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch $378.27 million 8.86 -$15.20 million N/A N/A FunctionX $4.51 million 2.60 -$61.86 million N/A N/A

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than FunctionX.

Dividends

Switch pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. FunctionX does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Switch and FunctionX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch 0 4 9 0 2.69 FunctionX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Switch presently has a consensus target price of $19.60, suggesting a potential upside of 47.70%. Given Switch’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Switch is more favorable than FunctionX.

Summary

Switch beats FunctionX on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

FunctionX Company Profile

Function(x) Inc. operates Wetpaint.com, an online destination for entertainment news for millennial women covering the latest in television, music, and pop culture. The company also offers daily fantasy sports experience both directly to consumers and to businesses desiring turnkey solutions. In addition, it operates Rant, a digital publisher that publishes original content in 13 different verticals, primarily sports, entertainment, pets, cars, and food; and Choose Digital, a digital marketplace platform that allows companies to incorporate digital content into existing rewards and loyalty programs in support of marketing and sales initiatives. The company was formerly known as DraftDay Fantasy Sports, Inc. and changed its name to Function(x) Inc. in June 2016. Function(x) Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

