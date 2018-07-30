Swisscom (SCMWY) versus BCE (BCE) Head-To-Head Survey

Swisscom (OTCMKTS: SCMWY) and BCE (NYSE:BCE) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Swisscom has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCE has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Swisscom and BCE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swisscom $11.85 billion 2.07 $1.60 billion $3.08 15.37 BCE $17.52 billion 2.17 $2.25 billion $2.62 16.13

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Swisscom. Swisscom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BCE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Swisscom and BCE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swisscom 1 1 0 0 1.50 BCE 0 3 3 0 2.50

BCE has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.91%. Given BCE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BCE is more favorable than Swisscom.

Profitability

This table compares Swisscom and BCE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swisscom 13.48% 22.35% 7.30% BCE 12.06% 19.24% 5.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Swisscom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of BCE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Swisscom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of BCE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Swisscom pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. BCE pays an annual dividend of $2.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Swisscom pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BCE pays out 87.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

BCE beats Swisscom on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland and Italy. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, UCC, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, Internet of Things, security and authentication, digital consulting, and software development solutions primarily for banking, hospital, and health insurance industries; fixed and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, it plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and related information technology (IT) systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband services, such as voice, data, and TV services, as well as video-on-demand for residential and corporate customers. Further, the company provides mobile phone services; IT and network services, and customized solutions; and online and telephone directories, as well as sells merchandise products. Additionally, it offers collection services for radio and TV license fees; radio and cross platform services for customers in the media field; and securitized radio transmissions services, as well as constructs and maintains wired and wireless networks. Swisscom AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Worblaufen, Switzerland.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access, Internet protocol TV and telephony, local telephone, and long distance, as well as other communications services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services. This segment also offers home security and monitoring services; competitive local exchange carrier services; business service solutions, such as hosting and cloud, managed, professional, and infrastructure services; virtual private networks, point-to-point data networks, and international network solutions; and Web and audio conferencing, and email solutions. The Bell Media segment offers conventional, specialty, and pay TV; and digital media, radio broadcasting, and out-of-home advertising services, as well as sports and other event production and broadcasting services. This segment owns and operates approximately 30 conventional TV stations; 34 specialty and 4 pay TV channels; 105 licensed radio stations; 31,000 advertising faces; and 200 Websites and approximately 30 apps. The company also distributes mobile products. BCE Inc. offers its services through a network of corporate and dealer-owned retail stores, national retailers, and call center representatives, as well as Websites and door-to-door sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

