Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Takes $527,000 Position in MSG Networks Inc (MSGN)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 19,946 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 95,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the first quarter worth $1,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

MSG Networks traded up $0.20, hitting $23.05, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat . 2,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. MSG Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.92 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 41.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. MSG Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

