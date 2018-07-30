Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Supernus Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.9360072606836 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals opened at $53.45 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 67,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $3,565,380.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,982,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,464.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,000 shares of company stock worth $10,166,000. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

