SunTrust Banks Raises Electronic Arts (EA) Price Target to $155.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush set a $138.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.95.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts stock opened at $133.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $99.63 and a 12-month high of $151.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $1,071,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $148,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,426.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,942 shares of company stock valued at $25,559,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 781.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 33,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.