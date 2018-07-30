SunTrust Banks Increases Xilinx (XLNX) Price Target to $76.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective lifted by SunTrust Banks to $76.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xilinx from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut Xilinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Xilinx from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.47.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $73.88 on Thursday. Xilinx has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $78.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Salil Raje sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $237,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,577.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William Christopher Madden sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $287,615.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,968.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,371 shares of company stock valued at $629,117. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 16.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 60,704 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.8% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 14,065 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 39,514 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 28,585 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

