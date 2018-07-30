Sunrun (RUN) Shares Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 1,838,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,224,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Specifically, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 90,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $1,373,209.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,281,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,720,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 776,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $8,622,893.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,320,990 shares of company stock valued at $39,191,677 over the last ninety days. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.98 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,648 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

