Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,177,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223,857 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial makes up 3.0% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $409,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 70.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 19.2% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 22.8% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 489,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after buying an additional 90,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLF shares. CIBC lowered Sun Life Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 38,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.92. Sun Life Financial Inc has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.30%. Sun Life Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

