Sun Hydraulics (SNHY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect Sun Hydraulics to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.81 million. Sun Hydraulics had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sun Hydraulics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNHY stock opened at $49.84 on Monday. Sun Hydraulics has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. Sun Hydraulics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $250,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,615,570. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNHY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Hydraulics from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile

Sun Hydraulics Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

