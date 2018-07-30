Successful Portfolios LLC Buys 594 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.6% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 106.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Argus raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.57 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.53.

NYSE:WMT opened at $88.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.29 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $127,228,052.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,684,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $50,119,999.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,331,439.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

