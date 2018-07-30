Stryker Co. (SYK) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,218.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $169.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $137.70 and a one year high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

In other news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $832,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,920,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stryker to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stryker from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.15.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

