Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.81 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises about 1.5% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 939.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,110,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,400 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,032,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,423,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,916 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 371.2% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,699,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,731.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,412,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy traded down $0.35, hitting $80.74, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 298,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,435. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $91.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $155,444.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $292,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

