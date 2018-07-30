Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 34,000 American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 950,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after buying an additional 83,725 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 565,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 54,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter.

AXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

NYSE AXL traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 100,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,072. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. American Axle & Manufact. had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. American Axle & Manufact.’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, insider Norman Willemse sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $151,902.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

