Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,709 Andeavor (ANDV)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in Andeavor by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in Andeavor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Andeavor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Andeavor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Andeavor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total transaction of $13,999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total value of $4,574,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 564,121 shares of company stock worth $78,914,744 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANDV traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.16. 26,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,254. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.41. Andeavor has a 1-year low of $89.58 and a 1-year high of $151.88.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Andeavor had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Andeavor’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Andeavor will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANDV. ValuEngine downgraded Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. US Capital Advisors downgraded Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup downgraded Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.08 to $80.46 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Andeavor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.90.

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

