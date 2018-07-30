Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 45.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 48.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 3,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 73.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 99.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.79. 413,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,954,992. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

In other news, insider Steven M. Sear sold 10,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $556,924.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,498.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,288,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,188.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,497 shares of company stock worth $4,431,974. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

