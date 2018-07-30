Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 30th (ALV, AMH, AMZN, BP, CVA, EQM, GWR, IBM, KEX, LSCC)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 30th:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They currently have a $113.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $115.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atlantic Securities.

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a buy rating.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.50.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $77.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $69.00.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of IBM Common Stock (NYSE:IBM). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

