Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 30th (ABR, AMGN, ANCB, BRX, CIVB, FDC, SLD, SPNE, VNO, WWD)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 30th:

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cann. They currently have a $224.00 target price on the stock.

Anchor Bancorp (NASDAQ:ANCB)

had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:SLD). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “: We reiterate our Overweight rating and $16 PT on shares of SPNE. SPNE reported solid 2Q results, with revenue of $36.4MM (+6.5%), beating FactSet consensus by $1.8MM and exceeding the company’s expectations of low-single-digit growth. The company continues to execute on its plan to drive market penetration from new products across both spinal implants and orthobiologics and from a more-engaged and increasingly exclusive distributor network. SPNE posted the highest overall and US revenue growth rates since the spin. US spinal implants (+11.5%) stood out as SPNE has now become a share taker in spine. US orthobiologics (+4.0%) was solid, driven by its DBM franchise.””

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Wood & Company. The analysts wrote, “WWD’s L’Orange acquisition and Aerospace momentum support net adjusted EPS improvement in FY18 guidance, while ’18E FCF pressures bear incremental timing headwinds on capex and cash restructuring as well as working capital pressures (both from still increasing Aero organic outlook, still decreasing Industrial outlook). Assuming solid execution on leaner working capital in FY19 and reversion to long-term view of capex ($80-90M plus L’Orange), FY19 could see substantial improvement in FCF, well north of 50% growth y-o-y, in our view. YTD Aero AM revenue is up over 20% (FY3Q up 19% on +31% comparison); FY19 should still perform ahead of flight hours growth, but less in terms of multiples, while OEM growth could tick up (OM trend favorable within OE business discretely).””

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

