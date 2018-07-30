Stifel Nicolaus Trims Lam Research (LRCX) Target Price to $279.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $295.00 to $279.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $283.00 to $261.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $245.00 to $239.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.41. 62,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,702. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $148.26 and a 52-week high of $234.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.37. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, insider Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 25,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $5,120,617.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

