Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Coherent (COHR) Price Target to $214.00

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $248.00 to $214.00 in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Coherent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Coherent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Shares of COHR stock traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,689. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.96. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $145.66 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.82 million. Coherent had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. equities analysts predict that Coherent will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Coherent by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Coherent by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth $3,748,000. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

