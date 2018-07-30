Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,341 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 354.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,592,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,493,000 after purchasing an additional 795,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ventas by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,296,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,313,000 after purchasing an additional 128,591 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 6.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,705,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,554,000 after purchasing an additional 220,086 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,667 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ventas by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,706,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,063,000 after purchasing an additional 113,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,794,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 775,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,956,322. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,645,601.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 775,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,220,402.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,353,663. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $55.10 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $69.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Ventas had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 75.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VTR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$57.33” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ventas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.54.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

