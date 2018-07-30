Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01, reports.

Shares of SBT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.03. 20,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,094. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

