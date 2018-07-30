Sterling Bancorp Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share (STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Equities researchers at FIG Partners lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, July 26th. FIG Partners analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $276.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.84.

Sterling Bancorp opened at $22.75 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 14,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $364,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $91,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,529.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,165 shares of company stock worth $6,086,560. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.