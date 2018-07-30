Stericycle Inc (SRCL) CFO Sells $353,750.00 in Stock

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) CFO Daniel Ginnetti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $353,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stericycle stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.43. The stock had a trading volume of 64,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.41. Stericycle Inc has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $83.25.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.48 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 114,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in Stericycle by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 16,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRCL. Barrington Research set a $75.00 price objective on Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.63.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

