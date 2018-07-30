Stephens Cuts McDonald’s (MCD) Price Target to $165.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $185.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Nomura raised shares of McDonald’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.39. The company had a trading volume of 52,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s has a one year low of $146.84 and a one year high of $178.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 151.67%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ozan sold 18,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $3,087,798.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 13,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $2,192,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $102,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $104,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in McDonald’s by 518.9% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

