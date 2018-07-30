Stephens Analysts Give Enova International (ENVA) a $45.00 Price Target

Stephens set a $45.00 price target on Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Enova International from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enova International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enova International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Enova International opened at $31.50 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 2.84. Enova International has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Enova International will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Gray sold 54,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,779,924.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $325,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,766 shares of company stock worth $2,573,645 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 421,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.

