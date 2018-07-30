State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 743,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of HDFC Bank worth $78,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,643,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,627,000 after acquiring an additional 813,770 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,299,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,568,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 577,029 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,828,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 8,403,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,967,000 after purchasing an additional 386,579 shares during the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.17. 1,172,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,469. The company has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $89.07 and a 12 month high of $112.10.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 18.32%. equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.